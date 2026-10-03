Match details Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026

First class

CHH
CHH
HYD
HYD

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Chhattisgarh Squad

PlayersAgarwal Shubham, Bareth Vasudev, Chandraker Shashank, Chouhan Ashish, Desai Sanjeet, Khan Mohdajaz Arafat, Khan Sahban, Khare Amandeep Narayan, Kiran Ravi, Majumdar Sourabh Jeevan Krishna, Mandal Ajay Jadav, Pandey Ayush Shashi Kanth, Sarwate Aditya, Singh Ashutosh, Singh Shashank, Tiwary Anuj, Verma Mayank, Yadav Mayank, Yadav Prateek Mahesh
Benchno information yet

Hyderabad Squad

PlayersAgarwal Tanmay, Anikethreddy Gangam, Chigullapalli Rahul Radesh, Goud A Varun, Himateja K, Kachi Diamond Ali, Kak Kartikeya, Milind Chama, Nishanth Saranu, Punnaiah Bhuvanagiri, Rayudu Rohit, Reddy Mandadi Abhirath, Singh Rahul, Thyagarajan Tanay, Varma Tilak
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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