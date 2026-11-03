Match details Himachal Pradesh vs Railways First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Himachal Pradesh Squad
|Players
|Arora Shubham, Avikash, Bains Ankush, Guleria Arpit, Kalia Hritik, Kalta Vaibhav, Mahajan Innesh, Mann Pukhraj, Negi Mukul, Rana Jitender, Sandal Harshit, Sharma Divesh, Sharma Nitin, Sharma Vipin, Singh Amanpreet, Singh Aryaman, Vasisht Akash, Wadhera Nehal
|Bench
|no information yet
Railways Squad
|Players
|Ahuja Suraj, Choudhary Raj Kamal, Goyal Eshaan, khan Zubair Ali, Merai Bhargav, Mondal Toufik Uddin, Parikh Pradhyumn, Saif Mohammad, Sangwan Himanshu, Singh Adarsh Pushpendra, Singh Ravi, Singh Sahab Yuvraj, Singh Vivek, Yadav Kunal
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet