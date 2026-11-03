Match details Himachal Pradesh vs Railways First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027

First class

HIM
HIM
RAI
RAI

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Himachal Pradesh Squad

PlayersArora Shubham, Avikash, Bains Ankush, Guleria Arpit, Kalia Hritik, Kalta Vaibhav, Mahajan Innesh, Mann Pukhraj, Negi Mukul, Rana Jitender, Sandal Harshit, Sharma Divesh, Sharma Nitin, Sharma Vipin, Singh Amanpreet, Singh Aryaman, Vasisht Akash, Wadhera Nehal
Benchno information yet

Railways Squad

PlayersAhuja Suraj, Choudhary Raj Kamal, Goyal Eshaan, khan Zubair Ali, Merai Bhargav, Mondal Toufik Uddin, Parikh Pradhyumn, Saif Mohammad, Sangwan Himanshu, Singh Adarsh Pushpendra, Singh Ravi, Singh Sahab Yuvraj, Singh Vivek, Yadav Kunal
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet