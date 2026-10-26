Match details Hyderabad vs Karnataka First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027

First class

HYD
HYD
KAR
KAR

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hyderabad Squad

PlayersAgarwal Tanmay, Anikethreddy Gangam, Chigullapalli Rahul Radesh, Goud A Varun, Goud Ajay Dev, Himateja K, Mende Ruthik Yadav, Milind Chama, Rakshann Readi, Reddy Malgari Sai Pragnay, Reddy Mandadi Abhirath, Reddy Vikas, Singh Rahul, Siraj Mohammed, Thyagarajan Tanay
Benchno information yet

Karnataka Squad

PlayersAgarwal Mayank, Bhatkal Rithesh, Gopal Shreyas, Kaverappa Vidwath, Krishna Kruthik, Krishna Prasidh, KV Aneesh, L Manvanth Kumar, LR Kumar, Nair Karun, Narendra Aneeshwar Gautam, Patil Rohan, Prakash Bajaj Madhav, Rahul KL, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Shetty Abhilash, Shetty Shikhar, Shrijith KL, Vyshak Vijaykumar
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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