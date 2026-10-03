Match details Karnataka vs Tripura First class Ranji Trophy 26.10.2026

First class

KAR
KAR
TRI
TRI

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 26, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Karnataka Squad

PlayersAgarwal Mayank, Gopal Shreyas, Jose Nikin, Kaverappa Vidwath, Khan Mohsin, Krishna Kruthik, KV Aneesh, Manohar Abhinav, Nair Karun, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Shetty Abhilash, Shetty Shikhar, Shrijith KL, Venkatesh M, Vyshak Vijaykumar
Benchno information yet

Tripura Squad

PlayersBanik Joydeep, Das Bikramkumar, Debnath Arjun Kshitish, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Babul Badal, Dey Rajat, Dutta Rana, Ghosh Subham, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Sankar, Paul Sridam, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Sentu, Sen Nirupam, Shankar Vijay, Singh Swapnil, Sultan Pravez, Vihari Hanuma
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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