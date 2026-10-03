Match details Kerala vs Odisha First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026

First class

KER
KER
ODI
ODI

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kerala Squad

PlayersAkarsh Archana Krishnamurthy, Aparajith Baba, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basil Nedumankuzhy, Chandran Akshay, Govind Vathsal, Imran Ahammed Suharaji, Kunnummal Rohan, MU Harikrishnan, Nair Abhishek Pratap, Nayanar Varun, Nidheesh MD, Nizar Salman, Roger Shoun, S Nair Sreehari, Samson Sanju, Sharma Ankit, Tom Eden Apple
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Odisha Squad

PlayersBiswal Badal, Das Tapas, Dhupar Rajesh Rajeev, Gouda Sourav, Mohanty Rajesh, Mohapatra Jamala, Paharia Sawan, Parida Anil, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Poddar Govinda, Prasad Roul Sunil Kumar Sarada, Samal Swastik, Sanatana Rana Prasanta, Senapati Subhranshu Pradeep, Sharma Sumit, Sourav Baral Sambit Kumar, Swain Aasirwad, Tarini Sa
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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