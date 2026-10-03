Match details Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026

First class

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Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
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Vidarbha Squad

PlayersBhosle Ganesh Bhagat, Bhoyar Satyam, Bhute Nachiket, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Farde Gaurav Narendra, Hinge Praful, Kadam Yash, Karnewar Akshay, Malewar Danish, Mokhade Aman Ravindra, Nalkande Darshan, Rathod Yash Vijay, Rekhade Parth, Samarth Ravikumar, Shorey Dhruv, Taide Atharwa, Thakare Aditya, Thakur Yash, Wadkar Akshay
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Madhya Pradesh Squad

PlayersAgarwal Anubhav Santosh, Dubey Yash, Gawli Harsh Prakas, Gurjar Ramveer Singh, Iyer Venkatesh, Jain Saransh, Kartikeya Kumar, Khan Mohd Arshad, Mantri Himanshu, Pandey Aryan Anand, Patidar Rajat, Sen Kuldeep, Sharma Shubham, Singh Adheer Pratap, Singh Harpreet, Solanki Sagar
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