Match details Goa vs Rajasthan List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 21.12.2026

List a

GOA
GOA
RAJ
RAJ

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 21, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Goa Squad

PlayersBakhale Kashyap, Desai Shubham, Faisal Thota Azaan Mohammed, Gaonkar Deepraj Devdas, Harikant Rajashekhar Surendra, Kauthankar Snehal Suhas, Koushik V, Mishra Samit, Pandrekar Amulaya Govind, Prabhudessai Suyash, Singh Vikash Kanwar, Tari Shubham, Tejrana Abhinav, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Wagha Misal Darshan, Yadav Lalit
Benchno information yet

Rajasthan Squad

PlayersBhambhu Danish, Choudhary Aniket, Choudhary M, Chouhan Ram Mohan, Godara Sumit, Joshi Samarpit, Lamba Karan, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Aditya, Singh Ajayraj Praduman, Singh Akash Maharaj, Singh Manender, Suthar Manav
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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