Match details Kerala vs Odisha List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 27.12.2026

List a

KER
KER
ODI
ODI

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 27, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Kerala Squad

PlayersAparajith Baba, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Imran Ahammed Suharaji, Kunnummal Rohan, M Sharafuddeen N, Nair Abhishek J, Nair Abhishek Pratap, Narayanan Biju, Nidheesh MD, Nizar Salman, Parveen Abhijth, Prasad Krishna, Puthur Vignesh, Samson Sanju, Scaria Akhil, Tom Eden Apple, Vinod Vishnu
Benchno information yet

Odisha Squad

PlayersBiswal Badal, Majhi Dinesh, Mishra Shantanu, Mohanty Rajesh, Munde Om T, Parida Anil, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Poddar Govinda, Pradhan Debabrata Babrubahan, Ranjan Lenka Sowmya, Samal Swastik, Samantray Biplab Bipin, Sarbeswar Mohanty Dina Krushna, Singh Prayash Kumar, Sourav Baral Sambit Kumar, Swain Aasirwad, Tufayl Ahmad Sayed
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Venue Guide

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