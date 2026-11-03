Match details Saurashtra vs Haryana List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 27.12.2026

List a

SAU
SAU
HAR
HAR

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 27, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Saurashtra Squad

PlayersAhir Ruchit, Bhut Parth, Chudasama Yuvraj, Desai Harvik, Dodiya Yurajsinh, Fuletra Krains, Gajjar Sammar, Gohel Tarang H, Gohil Jay, Jackson Sheldon, Jadeja Aditya, Jadeja Vishvaraj, Jani Chirag, Kanbi Hiten, Karamta Devang D, Karia Pranav, Kotak Hetvik, Mankad Prerak, Panwar Ankur, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rana Parshwaraj, Unadkat Jaydev, Vasavada Arpit, Vora Navneet
Benchno information yet

Haryana Squad

PlayersBhardwaj Ishant Ravi, Dalal Yashvardhan, Jakhar Samant Devender, Kamboj Anshul, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sumit, Rana Amit, Rana Himanshu, Rohilla Bhuwan, Shandilya Mayank, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Kukna Ajay, Singh Yuvraj, Siwach Ashish, Tewatia Rahul, Thakral Anuj, Vats Parth Shiv
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Venue Guide

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