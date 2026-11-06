Match details Nepal vs Canada Odi ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 14.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2027
|Date:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 - Sunday, March 21, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 04:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Nepal Squad
|Players
|Airee Dipendra, Bhurtel Kushal, GC Pratish, Jha Gulshan, Kami Sompal, Kc Karan, Lamichhane Sandeep, Mahato Kishore, Malla Gyanendra, Malla Kushal, Paudel Rohit, Rajbanshi Lalit, Saud Arjun, Sharki Bhim, Sheikh Aarif, Sheikh Aasif
|Bench
|no information yet
Canada Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet