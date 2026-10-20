Match details New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Odi ODI Series New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 18.01.2027

Odi

NZ
NZ
SRI
SRI

Match Info

Match:ODI Series New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2027
Date:Friday, January 15, 2027 - Friday, January 22, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, January 18, 2027 10:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

New Zealand Squad

PlayersBracewell Michael, Chapman Mark, Duffy Jacob, Hay Mitchell James, Henry Matt, Latham Tom, Mitchell Daryl, O'Rourke William, Phillips Glenn, Ravindra Rachin, Santner Mitchell, Smith Nathan, Young Will
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Sri Lanka Squad

PlayersAsalanka Charith, Fernando Asitha, Fernando Avishka, Fernando Nuwanidu, Hasaranga Wanindu, Kumara Lahiru, Liyanage Janith, Madushka Nishan, Malinga Eshan, Mendis Kamindu, Mendis Kusal, Nissanka Pathum, Shiraz Mohamed, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Vandersay Jeffrey, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika, Wickramasinghe Chamindu
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet