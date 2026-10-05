Match details Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder T20 Big Bash League, Women 08.11.2026

T20

SYS
SYS
SYT
SYT

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 08, 2026 02:40 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sydney Sixers Squad

PlayersBray Caoimhe, Brown Maitlan, Cheatle Lauren, Dunkley Sophia, Gardner Ashleigh, Healy Alyssa, Hunter Elsa, Kerr Amelia, Perry Ellyse, Sippel Courtney Grace, Villiers Mady
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Sydney Thunder Squad

PlayersAthapaththu Chamari, Darlington Hannah, Gill Hasrat, Harris Laura, Ismail Shabnim, Knight Heather, Learoyd Anika, Litchfield Phoebe, Peschel Taneale, Samantha Bates, Voll Georgia, Wilson Tahlia
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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