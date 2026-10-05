Squads Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder T20 Big Bash League, Women 08.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bray Caoimhe
no information yet
Athapaththu Chamari
all rounder
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Darlington Hannah
bowler
Cheatle Lauren
bowler
Gill Hasrat
all rounder
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Harris Laura
batsman
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Healy Alyssa
wicket keeper
Knight Heather
batsman
Hunter Elsa
batsman
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Peschel Taneale
all rounder
Sippel Courtney Grace
bowler
Samantha Bates
bowler
Villiers Mady
bowler
Voll Georgia
batsman
Match has not started yet