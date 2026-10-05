Squads Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder T20 Big Bash League, Women 08.11.2026

T20

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SYT
SYT

Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Bray Caoimhe

no information yet

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Gill Hasrat

all rounder

Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Healy Alyssa

wicket keeper

Kerr Amelia

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Peschel Taneale

all rounder

Bench

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SYS
SYT
SYT

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet