Match details Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League 08.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, January 08, 2027 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Brisbane Heat Squad
|Players
|Afridi Shaheen, Alsop Tom, Bartlett Xavier, Bryant Max, Dooley Patrick, Haskett Liam, Hearne Lachlan, Johnson Spencer, Khawaja Usman, Kuhnemann Matthew, McSweeney Nathan, Munro Colin, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Vidler Callum, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
|Bench
|no information yet
Perth Scorchers Squad
|Players
|Agar Ashton, Allen Finn, Beardman Mahli, Connolly Cooper, Evans Laurie, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Payne David, Richardson Jhye, Turner Ashton
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|The Gabba
|City
|Brisbane
|Capacity
|42000
|Ends
|Stanley Street End
|Hosts to
|Vulture Street End
Match has not started yet