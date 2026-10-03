Match details Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League 01.01.2027

T20

Melbourne

MRE
MRE
SYS
SYS

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, January 01, 2027 05:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Melbourne Renegades Squad

PlayersArcher Michael, Behrendorff Jason, Brown Josh, Dixon Harry, Doggett Brendan, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Jewell Caleb Paul, Khan Hassan, Lyon Nathan, O'Neill Fergus, Rizwan Mohammad, Rogers Tom, Seifert Tim, Spoors Matthew, Sutherland Will, Zampa Adam
Benchno information yet

Sydney Sixers Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Azam Babar, Chohan Jafer, Curran Tom, Davies Joel, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Henriques Moises, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Philippe Josh, Silk Jordan, Smith Steve
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumMarvel Stadium
CityMelbourne
Capacity56347
EndsLockett End
Hosts to

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