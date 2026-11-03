Squads Auckland Aces vs Central Stags T20 Super Smash 04.01.2027

T20

Auckland

AUC
AUC
CST
CST

Playing

AUC
AUC
CST
CST
First TeamSecond Team
Bracewell Doug

all rounder

Fletcher Cam

wicket keeper

Bruce Tom

batsman

Gulati Rohit

no information yet

Clarkson Josh

all rounder

Harrison Ryan

all rounder

Cleaver Dane

wicket keeper

Jacobs Bevon

no information yet

Field Joey

all rounder

Johal Harjot

no information yet

Findlay Toby Aitken

no information yet

Jones A

no information yet

Foxcroft Dean

all rounder

Heaphy Curtis

wicket keeper

Olliver Angus

no information yet

Singh Samrath

no information yet

Solia Sean

all rounder

Stackpole Lachlan

no information yet

Watson Luke Douglas

no information yet

Bench

AUC
AUC
CST
CST

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet