Squads Auckland Aces vs Central Stags T20 Super Smash 04.01.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ashok Adithya
bowler
Bracewell Doug
all rounder
Fletcher Cam
wicket keeper
Bruce Tom
batsman
Gulati Rohit
no information yet
Clark William
batsman
Guptill Martin
batsman
Clarkson Josh
all rounder
Harrison Ryan
all rounder
Cleaver Dane
wicket keeper
Jacobs Bevon
no information yet
Field Joey
all rounder
Johal Harjot
no information yet
Findlay Toby Aitken
no information yet
Jones A
no information yet
Foxcroft Dean
all rounder
Keene Simon
batsman
Heaphy Curtis
wicket keeper
Olliver Angus
no information yet
Lennox Jayden
bowler
Phillips Dale
batsman
Patel Ajaz
bowler
Singh Samrath
no information yet
Randell Brett
bowler
Solia Sean
all rounder
Schaw Angus
bowler
Stackpole Lachlan
no information yet
Schmulian Bradley
all rounder
Watson Luke Douglas
no information yet
Tickner Blair
bowler
Match has not started yet