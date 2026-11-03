Match details Auckland Aces vs Central Stags T20 Super Smash 04.01.2027

T20

Auckland

AUC
AUC
CST
CST

Match Info

Match:Super Smash 26/27
Date:Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, January 04, 2027 03:25 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Auckland Aces Squad

PlayersAshok Adithya, Fletcher Cam, Gulati Rohit, Guptill Martin, Harrison Ryan, Jacobs Bevon, Johal Harjot, Jones A, Keene Simon, Olliver Angus, Phillips Dale, Singh Samrath, Solia Sean, Stackpole Lachlan, Watson Luke Douglas
Benchno information yet

Central Stags Squad

PlayersBracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clark William, Clarkson Josh, Cleaver Dane, Field Joey, Findlay Toby Aitken, Foxcroft Dean, Heaphy Curtis, Lennox Jayden, Patel Ajaz, Randell Brett, Schaw Angus, Schmulian Bradley, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumEden Park Outer Oval
CityAuckland
Capacity4000
EndsCity End
Hosts toSandringham End

Match has not started yet