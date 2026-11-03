Squads Central Stags vs Auckland Aces T20 Super Smash 10.01.2027

T20

Napier

CST
CST
AUC
AUC

Playing

CST
CST
AUC
AUC
First TeamSecond Team
Bracewell Doug

all rounder

Bruce Tom

batsman

Fletcher Cam

wicket keeper

Gulati Rohit

no information yet

Clarkson Josh

all rounder

Cleaver Dane

wicket keeper

Harrison Ryan

all rounder

Field Joey

all rounder

Jacobs Bevon

no information yet

Findlay Toby Aitken

no information yet

Johal Harjot

no information yet

Foxcroft Dean

all rounder

Jones A

no information yet

Heaphy Curtis

wicket keeper

Olliver Angus

no information yet

Singh Samrath

no information yet

Solia Sean

all rounder

Stackpole Lachlan

no information yet

Watson Luke Douglas

no information yet

Young Will

batsman

Bench

CST
CST
AUC
AUC

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet