Squads Central Stags vs Auckland Aces T20 Super Smash 10.01.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bracewell Doug
all rounder
Ashok Adithya
bowler
Bruce Tom
batsman
Fletcher Cam
wicket keeper
Clark William
batsman
Gulati Rohit
no information yet
Clarkson Josh
all rounder
Guptill Martin
batsman
Cleaver Dane
wicket keeper
Harrison Ryan
all rounder
Field Joey
all rounder
Jacobs Bevon
no information yet
Findlay Toby Aitken
no information yet
Johal Harjot
no information yet
Foxcroft Dean
all rounder
Jones A
no information yet
Heaphy Curtis
wicket keeper
Keene Simon
batsman
Lennox Jayden
bowler
Olliver Angus
no information yet
Patel Ajaz
bowler
Phillips Dale
batsman
Randell Brett
bowler
Singh Samrath
no information yet
Schaw Angus
bowler
Solia Sean
all rounder
Schmulian Bradley
all rounder
Stackpole Lachlan
no information yet
Tickner Blair
bowler
Watson Luke Douglas
no information yet
Toole Raymond
bowler
Young Will
batsman
Match has not started yet