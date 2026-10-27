Match details Bengal vs Chandigarh T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 16.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Bengal Squad
Chandigarh Squad
|Players
|Ashwin Murugan, Azad Arjun, Bawa Raj Angad, Bhambri Shivam, Kaila Karan, Kashyap Vishu, Lather Bhagmender Balbir, Pannu Arjit, Pannu Arjit, Puri Gaurav, Rana Akshit, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Abhishek, Singh Mandeep Wazir, Sudan Akash, Vohra Manan
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet