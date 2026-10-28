Match details Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 14.11.2026

T20

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MAP
KER
KER

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 14, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
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Madhya Pradesh Squad

PlayersBatham Rahul, Chouhan Rishabh, Hirwani Mihir, Iyer Venkatesh, Jain Saransh, Kartikeya Kumar, Khan Avesh, Khan Mohd Arshad, Khejroliya Kulwant, Patidar Rajat, Sahani Parth, Sharma Shubham, Solanki Sagar, Thakur Rakesh
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Kerala Squad

PlayersAjnas M, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basith Abdul, Gopal Shreyas, Joseph Sijomon, Kumar Vinod, Kunnummal Rohan, Manukrishnan Unnikrishnan, Midhun Pathirikattu Krishnan, Nayanar Varun, Nizar Salman, Samson Sanju, Saxena Jalaj, Thampi Basil, Vinod Vishnu, Vishweshwar Suresh
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