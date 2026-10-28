Match details Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 14.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Madhya Pradesh Squad
|Players
|Batham Rahul, Chouhan Rishabh, Hirwani Mihir, Iyer Venkatesh, Jain Saransh, Kartikeya Kumar, Khan Avesh, Khan Mohd Arshad, Khejroliya Kulwant, Patidar Rajat, Sahani Parth, Sharma Shubham, Solanki Sagar, Thakur Rakesh
|Bench
|no information yet
Kerala Squad
|Players
|Ajnas M, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basith Abdul, Gopal Shreyas, Joseph Sijomon, Kumar Vinod, Kunnummal Rohan, Manukrishnan Unnikrishnan, Midhun Pathirikattu Krishnan, Nayanar Varun, Nizar Salman, Samson Sanju, Saxena Jalaj, Thampi Basil, Vinod Vishnu, Vishweshwar Suresh
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet