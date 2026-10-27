Match details Punjab vs Bihar T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 26.11.2026

T20

PUN
PUN
BIH
BIH

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 26, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Punjab Squad

PlayersBrar Harpreet, Choudhary Gourav, Dhir Naman, Dutta Prerit, Markande Mayank, Sharma Abhishek, Singh Anmolpreet, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Baltej, Singh Gurkeerat, Singh Jassinder, Singh Mandeep, Singh Prabhsimran, Singh Ramandeep, Singh Sanvir
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Bihar Squad

PlayersJoshi Gaurav, Kashyap Suraj Kumar, Khan Nawaz, Kumar Babul, Kumar Sachin, Nigrodh Sharman, Parmar Anujit, Raj Akash Bibhuti, Raj Harsh Mukesh, Raj Malay Mritunjay, Saket Abhijeet, Saurabh Bipin, Singh Ankit Indrasan, Singh Harsh, Singh Paramjit, Singh Piyush, Singh Raghuvendra Pratap, Singh Sachin Kumar, Yadav Amod Kamal, Yadav Krishna
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Venue Guide

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