Match details Punjab vs Haryana T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 14.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Punjab Squad
|Players
|Brar Harpreet, Choudhary Gourav, Dhir Naman, Dutta Prerit, Markande Mayank, Sharma Abhishek, Singh Anmolpreet, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Baltej, Singh Gurkeerat, Singh Jassinder, Singh Mandeep, Singh Prabhsimran, Singh Ramandeep, Singh Sanvir
|Bench
|no information yet
Haryana Squad
|Players
|Bana Dinesh Mahabir, Chahal Yuzvendra, Kamboj Anshul, Kumar Aman, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sumit, Mishra Amit, Rana Himanshu, Rohilla Sarvesh, Shandilya Mayank, Sharma Mohit, Sharma Rohit, Sharma Yashu, Sindhu Nishant, Tewatia Rahul
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet