Match details Rajasthan vs Andhra T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 02.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, December 02, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Rajasthan Squad
|Players
|Choudhary Aniket, Garhwal Aditya, Garhwal Shubham, Gupta Arjit, Khan Salman Faruk, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay, Suthar Manav
|Bench
|no information yet
Andhra Squad
|Players
|Akhil Shambu, Bharat Srikar, Bhui Ricky, Hebbar Ashwin, Kumar Dheeraj, Mohan Lalith, Raj Prithvi, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Maramreddy Harishankar, Reddy Maramreddy Hemanth, Saiteja Kavuri, Sandeep Y, Sasikanth KV, Shinde Karan, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Tapaswi Pinninti
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet