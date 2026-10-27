Match details Rajasthan Royals vs Mizoram T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 22.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, November 22, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Rajasthan Royals Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Mizoram Squad
|Players
|Anderson Jehu, Biakthanpuia J, Cariappa KC, Chopra Agni, Chowdhury Rohan, Kumar Vikash, Lalbiakvela G, Lalhriatrenga, Lalhruaizela, Lalmuanzuala F, Lalthankhuma Joseph, Ralte Lalhruai, Ralte Remruatdika, Ralte Rosiamliana, Singh Gaurav, Vanlalremruata Tc
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|City
|Jaipur
|Capacity
|23185
|Ends
|Van Vihar Colony End
|Hosts to
|Garh Ganesh Temple End
Match has not started yet