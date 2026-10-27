Match details Rajasthan Royals vs Mizoram T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 22.11.2026

T20

Jaipur

RR
RR
MIZ
MIZ

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 22, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rajasthan Royals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Mizoram Squad

PlayersAnderson Jehu, Biakthanpuia J, Cariappa KC, Chopra Agni, Chowdhury Rohan, Kumar Vikash, Lalbiakvela G, Lalhriatrenga, Lalhruaizela, Lalmuanzuala F, Lalthankhuma Joseph, Ralte Lalhruai, Ralte Remruatdika, Ralte Rosiamliana, Singh Gaurav, Vanlalremruata Tc
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSawai Mansingh Stadium
CityJaipur
Capacity23185
EndsVan Vihar Colony End
Hosts toGarh Ganesh Temple End

Match has not started yet