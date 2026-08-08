Squads Lyca Kovai Kings vs Tiruppur Tamizhans T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 11.08.2026
Playing
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Akash H Prashid
no information yet
A Esakkimuthu
no information yet
Ambrish RS
no information yet
Achyuth CV
no information yet
Bafna Maan
all rounder
Anovankar V
no information yet
CH Jitendra Kumar
all rounder
Dev Kumar Akshay
no information yet
Divakar R
bowler
Ganesh S
wicket keeper
Govinth -
no information yet
K Shantanu
no information yet
K Abhinav
batsman
Kishore Sai
bowler
Khan Shahrukh
batsman
M Bharath
no information yet
Kishoor
all rounder
M Mathivannan
all rounder
Lingesh K Deeban
all rounder
M Vishal
no information yet
Lokeshwar Suresh
wicket keeper
Mohamed Ali S
no information yet
Nag H Trilok
bowler
Natarajan Thangarasu
bowler
Parakh Manav
all rounder
Paul Pradosh Ranjan
wicket keeper
Prasad KT Madhava
no information yet
Prasath S Mohan
bowler
Sachin B
batsman
R Silambarasan
bowler
Siddarth C Andre
no information yet
Raheja Tushar
wicket keeper
Siddharth Manimaran
bowler
Rajendran Deepa Pranav Ragavendra
no information yet
Subramanyan Jhatavedh
bowler
Sasidev Uthirasamy
batsman
Sudharsan Sai
batsman
Sathvik V P Amith
wicket keeper
Vidyuth P
bowler
Wafar K
batsman
Match has not started yet