Squads Lyca Kovai Kings vs Tiruppur Tamizhans T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 11.08.2026

T20

LKK
LKK
TIR
TIR

Playing

LKK
LKK
TIR
TIR
First TeamSecond Team
Akash H Prashid

no information yet

A Esakkimuthu

no information yet

Ambrish RS

no information yet

Achyuth CV

no information yet

Bafna Maan

all rounder

Anovankar V

no information yet

Dev Kumar Akshay

no information yet

Divakar R

bowler

Ganesh S

wicket keeper

Govinth -

no information yet

K Shantanu

no information yet

K Abhinav

batsman

M Bharath

no information yet

Kishoor

all rounder

M Mathivannan

all rounder

Lingesh K Deeban

all rounder

M Vishal

no information yet

Lokeshwar Suresh

wicket keeper

Mohamed Ali S

no information yet

Parakh Manav

all rounder

Paul Pradosh Ranjan

wicket keeper

Prasad KT Madhava

no information yet

Sachin B

batsman

Siddarth C Andre

no information yet

Raheja Tushar

wicket keeper

Sathvik V P Amith

wicket keeper

Vidyuth P

bowler

Wafar K

batsman

Bench

LKK
LKK
TIR
TIR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet