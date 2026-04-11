Pro50 Championship
Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
batsman
|Full name:
|Innocent Kaia
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|17
|10
|42
|70
|28
|Innings
|0
|2
|2
|27
|20
|6
|Overs
|0
|4.4
|2.0
|183.3
|70.4
|6.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|38
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|22
|9
|594
|332
|84
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|25
|12
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|23.76
|27.66
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|44.04
|35.33
|0
|Eco
|0
|4.71
|4.5
|3.23
|4.69
|12.29
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|17
|10
|42
|70
|28
|Innings
|4
|17
|10
|75
|69
|27
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|1
|Runs
|172
|440
|167
|2181
|1705
|500
|Balls Faced
|287
|671
|176
|3972
|2393
|456
|Avg
|43
|27.5
|16.7
|30.71
|26.23
|19.23
|SR
|59.93
|65.57
|94.88
|54.9
|71.24
|109.64
|Fours
|23
|40
|14
|278
|167
|52
|Fifties
|1
|2
|1
|12
|6
|1
|Sixies
|0
|5
|3
|8
|23
|8
|Highest
|67
|110
|54
|106
|110
|54
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
Innocent Kaia is a Zimbabwean cricketer who has built a solid reputation in all formats of international cricket. His career started in T20Is, and he soon made his mark in ODIs and Tests. Kaia has played an important role for Zimbabwe, showing his skills in key moments. Below is a year-by-year look at his international career.
Innocent Kaia has not played in any major cricket leagues. His main focus has been on international cricket, where he represents Zimbabwe in Test, ODI, and T20I formats.
Innocent Kaia began his domestic career in Zimbabwe in List A cricket in December 2013, making his debut for Southern Rocks against Mid West Rhinos. He played his first-class debut for the same team in February 2014 against Mashonaland Eagles, scoring 80 runs. Kaia played one season for Southern Rocks before moving to Mountaineers, where he stayed until the 2018-19 season. It was with Mountaineers that Kaia scored his first first-class century in just his second game. Afterward, he returned to Southern Rocks at the start of the 2020-21 season.
Kaia’s T20 debut came in September 2017, when he played for Zimbabwe in the Africa T20 Cup against KZN-Inland. In 2023, Kaia played in the Zim Afro T10, where he became a key player for Bulawayo Braves, scoring 52 runs in a match against Cape Town Samp Army, helping his team secure a victory.
In his domestic career, Kaia has accumulated 2590 runs and 26 wickets in first-class cricket, 1913 runs and 13 wickets in List A matches, and 695 runs in T20s. In 2024, he played two matches in the Logan Cup, scoring 188 runs. His consistent performances in the domestic circuit have laid the foundation for his international career.
His career spans various formats and competitions, from his early days in the domestic league to his more recent contributions in T20 and T10 formats. Kaia continues to be an important player for his teams and remains a key figure in Zimbabwe's domestic cricket scene.
Innocent Kaia has earned a solid reputation in international cricket across all formats. Below are some of his key records and achievements:
These statistics show Innocent Kaia’s consistency and value in international cricket. His career continues to grow with more achievements in both domestic and international matches.
Innocent Kaia keeps his personal life private and focuses on his cricket career. Below is some information about his life outside of the sport:
Innocent has two brothers: Knowledge Kaia and Roy Kaia. Both have played first-class cricket in Zimbabwe. As of 2024, Innocent is not in a relationship and remains single.
In 2023, Innocent Kaia’s net worth was reported to be around $2 million.
In 2022, during the third ODI between India and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Complex, Deepak Chahar "Mankaded" Innocent Kaia but did not appeal. This sparked a debate about ethics in cricket, with differing views on whether the warning was fair or not.
Innocent Kaia has a strong presence on social media, particularly on Instagram, where he has around 4.8k followers. Fans continue to support him in his cricket career.