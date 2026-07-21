Jacob Garlick

One-Day Cup
Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire
One-Day Cup
County Ground
NOR
314
WAR
312
Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire
One-Day Cup
John Fretwell Sporting Complex
NOT
283
WAR
282
Somerset vs Warwickshire
One-Day Cup
The Cooper Associates County Ground
SOM
337
WAR
212
Warwickshire vs Surrey
One-Day Cup
Edgbaston
WAR
341
SUR
296
Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire
One-Day Cup
Rugby School Ground
WAR
277
GLO
271
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire
One-Day Cup
Grace Road
LEI
222
WAR
220
Warwickshire vs Lancashire
One-Day Cup
Rugby School Ground
WAR
LAN
Warwickshire vs Kent
One-Day Cup
WAR
KEN