Match details Warwickshire vs Lancashire List a One-Day Cup 09.08.2026

List a

WAR
WAR
LAN
LAN

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 09, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersAli Hasan, Ali Moeen, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Bamber Ethan, Barnard Ed, Bethell Jacob, Booth Michael, Brathwaite Kraigg, Burgess Michael, Davies Alex, Drakes Dominic, Garton George, Gleeson Richard, Hain Sam, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Jamal Aamir, Johal Manraj A, Khan Amir, Latham Tom, Malik Zen, Maxwell Glenn, Mousley Dan, Rae Michael, Rushworth Chris, Shaikh Hamza, Shuker Harriet, Simmons Che Brendon, Smith Kai, Sylvester Adam Ryan, Woakes Chris, Wylie Theo Owen, Yates Robert
Benchno information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersAllen Finn, Anderson James, Aspinwall Tom, Bailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Barnard Charlie, Bell George, Birkman Harry, Blatherwick Jack, Bohannon Josh, Boyden Josh, Bruce Tom, Buttler Jos, Croft Steven, De Grandhomme Colin, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Footitt Mark, Green Chris, Hands Luke, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Iyer Venkatesh, Jennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Lavelle George, Livingstone Liam, Lyon Nathan, Mahmood Saqib, Mitchell Daryl, Morley Jack, Salt Phil, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Singh Harry, Stanley Mitchell Terry, Sutton Oliver William, Wells Luke, Wood Luke
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Venue Guide

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