Kartik Tyagi News View all For those who want to know all the latest news on cricketer Kartik Tyagi , then here we have compiled all the latest information including his past achievements on the field, training plan and participation in tournaments. Kartik Tyagis Priceless Fanboy Moment with Jasprit Bumrah Wins Hearts Kartik Tyagi just had a fan moment with Jasprit Bumrah. After the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, the players decided to meet each other. Kartik Tyagi also received a signed MI jersey from the star bowler. Kartik Tyagi Why Kartik Tyagi Continued Bowling Despite Two Beamer No-Balls Kartik Tyagi IPL 2022 | Don’t think SRH same team now which came back with five-match winning streak, remarks Mohammad Kaif Kartik Tyagi IPL 2022 | Suresh Raina entered my life like a god, says Kartik Tyagi Kartik Tyagi IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

International career

Kartik Tyagi, born on 8 November 2000, is an Indian cricketer who plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. He debuted in first-class cricket for Uttar Pradesh in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy on 6 October 2017, just before his 17th birthday. Tyagi played a key role in India’s Under-19 team during the 2020 World Cup. He took 11 wickets as India reached the final, impressing with his quick pace and skill.

December 2019: Tyagi was named in India’s squad for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Tyagi gained recognition during the tournament. India reached the final but lost to Bangladesh. He took 11 wickets in six matches with an economy rate of 3.45.

Semi-Final against Pakistan: Tyagi helped India win by 10 wickets, taking 2 wickets for 32 runs in 8 overs.

Quarter-Final against Australia: Tyagi’s best performance came in this match. He took 4 wickets for 24 runs in 8 overs, helping India win by 74 runs. He was named Player of the Match.

26 October 2020: Tyagi was named as one of the four additional bowlers to travel with the Indian cricket team for their tour to Australia, marking an important step in his career.

Leagues Participation

Kartik Tyagi's journey in domestic and international cricket led him to the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he had several opportunities to show his talent.

Indian Premier League

Kartik Tyagi started his IPL career in 2020 with Rajasthan Royals. His pace and ability to move the ball helped him earn a spot in the team. While his performances were not always impressive, he gained useful experience. In 2022, he moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad, but he got few chances to play. In 2024, he joined Gujarat Titans but only played one match. Below is a summary of his IPL career:

Year Team Notes 2020/21 Rajasthan Royals Debut on 6 October 2020. Played 10 matches, took 9 wickets, economy of 9. 2021 Rajasthan Royals Played 4 matches, took 4 wickets, economy of 8.86. Released after the season. 2022/23 Sunrisers Hyderabad Played 2 matches in 2022, took 1 wicket. Played 3 matches in 2023, took 1 wicket. 2024 Gujarat Titans Played 1 match, gave 51 runs in 4 overs, economy of 12.75, no wickets. 2025 Unsold Was not picked in the 2025 IPL auction. 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Signed for INR 30 lakh.

Tyagi’s IPL career has been mixed, with few chances to prove himself. His future in the league is uncertain after being unsold in the 2025 auction.

Domestic career

Kartik Tyagi started his domestic career by impressing former Uttar Pradesh captain Rizwan Shamsad at a selection trial. His ability to bowl consistently at high speeds caught attention, and he soon played for Uttar Pradesh in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy. Tyagi made his first-class debut in October 2017 against Railways, taking 3 wickets. Although his debut match ended in a loss, his pace and accuracy stood out.

In February 2018, he played his first List A match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Delhi, taking 2 wickets. Before the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, Tyagi gained further recognition by taking 9 wickets in 5 matches during the Youth ODI series in England. He also picked up 6 wickets in 3 games against Afghanistan’s Under-19 team. His solid domestic form helped him get selected for the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, where he played a key role, including a match-changing 4/24 against Australia in the quarterfinal.

Records and achievements

Kartik Tyagi has achieved a lot in his cricket career, especially at a young age. Below are some of his key records and achievements:

Under-19 World Cup, 2020: Tyagi played a key role in India’s journey to the final, taking 11 wickets in six matches.

Match against Punjab Kings, September 21, 2021: Tyagi defended four runs in the final over and was named Man of the Match for his performance.

2020 Under-19 World Cup Semi-final (India vs Pakistan): Tyagi took 2 wickets for 32 runs in 8 overs, helping India beat Pakistan by 10 wickets.

2020 Under-19 World Cup Quarter-final (India vs Australia): He bowled 8 overs for 24 runs, taking 4 wickets and helping India win by 74 runs.

Indian Premier League, 2020: Tyagi made his IPL debut and, by 2024, had played 20 matches, taking 13 wickets at an average of 3.25.

Man of the Match, IPL 2021: Tyagi won the Man of the Match award for his performance against Punjab Kings, where he defended four runs in the final over.

Personal life

Kartik Tyagi's life off the field is also an interesting part of his journey. Here is a look at different aspects of his personal life:

Family

Kartik comes from a farming family in Uttar Pradesh. He grew up carrying sacks of produce from his father's farm. The family did not have money for professional cricket training, but Kartik’s talent helped him rise above these challenges. When his father broke his leg, he had to sell many of his possessions as he could no longer play cricket.

Finance

Kartik Tyagi's net worth in 2024 is estimated at $6.11 million, according to peopleai.com. Other sources, like uniquenewsonline.com, estimate his fortune at 7.91 million rupees.

Scandals

Kartik faced a setback in 2020 when he broke his leg while warming up for a Ranji Trophy match. He also injured his pelvic bone. In 2021, he missed the first phase of the IPL due to injury. By the time he recovered, the tournament was suspended because of COVID-19.

Fans

Kartik has a growing fan base, especially after his performance against Punjab Kings in the 2021 IPL. He has over 150k followers on Instagram, reflecting his popularity.