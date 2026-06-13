Mieke de de Ridder

ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Australia vs South Africa
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
AUS
172
RSA
107
South Africa vs Pakistan
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
RSA
127
PAK
126
South Africa vs India
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
RSA
161
IND
158
South Africa vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
County Ground, Bristol
RSA
208
NED
120
South Africa vs Bangladesh
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Lord's, St John's Wood
RSA
118
BAN
117