Seshnie Naidu

Seshnie Naidu

all rounder

Full name:Seshnie Naidu
Nationality:South africa

Teams

2026 Teams

South Africa Women

Seshnie Naidu Schedule & Results

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultAustralia vs South Africa

Australia vs South Africa

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

AUS

AUS

172

RSA

RSA

107

ResultSouth Africa vs Pakistan

South Africa vs Pakistan

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

RSA

RSA

127

PAK

PAK

126

ResultSouth Africa vs India

South Africa vs India

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

RSA

RSA

161

IND

IND

158

ResultSouth Africa vs Netherlands

South Africa vs Netherlands

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

RSA

RSA

208

NED

NED

120

ResultSouth Africa vs Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

RSA

RSA

118

BAN

BAN

117

Another Players

Tryon, Chloe

Tryon, Chloe

van Niekerk, Dane

van Niekerk, Dane

Marx, Eliz-Mari

Marx, Eliz-Mari

Dercksen, Annerie

Dercksen, Annerie

Kapp, Marizanne

Kapp, Marizanne

Macheke, Tebogo

Macheke, Tebogo

Luus, Sune

Luus, Sune

de Klerk, Nadine

de Klerk, Nadine

Mlaba, Nonkululeko

Mlaba, Nonkululeko

du Preez, Mignon

du Preez, Mignon