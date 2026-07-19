Match details Kandy Royals vs Colombo Kaps T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 19.07.2026

T20

KAN
KAN

179

COL
COL

182

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Colombo Kaps won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 19, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kandy Royals Squad

PlayersPhillips Dale, Atal Sediqullah, Udara Lahiru, Mathews Angelo, Shankar Vijay, Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe, Ali Moeen, Hasaranga Wanindu, Sanketh Garuka, Thushara Nuwan, Fernando Asitha, Perera Kusal
BenchAfridi Shaheen, Halambage Vishen, Khan Zahir, Lakshan Muditha, McMullen Brandon, Sandesh Pawan, Silva Sahan Mihira De, Wijesundera Isitha

Colombo Kaps Squad

PlayersHermann Rubin, Mendis Kusal, Samarawickreme Sadheera, Neesham James, Liyanage Janith, Mendis Kamindu, Kumara Wanuja Sahan, Fernando Binura, Tharupathi Malsha, Mahmud Hasan, McDermott Ben, Ur Rahman Mujeeb
BenchBhurtel Kushal, Dabare P Thanuka Madshan, Dahani Shahnawaz, Pragasam Arul, Rathnayake Milan, Shanmuganathan Sharujan, Subasingha Movin Hansaja, Vandersay Jeffrey

Venue Guide

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