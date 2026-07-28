Match details Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Kaps T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 28.07.2026

T20

JAF
JAF

202

COL
COL

183

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Colombo Kaps won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, July 28, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jaffna Kings Squad

PlayersMishara Kamil, Fernando Avishka, Zadran Ibrahim, Hridoy Towhid, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Al Hasan Shakib, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika, Mathews Traveen, Shiraz Mohamed, Williams Lizaad, Wickramasinghe Chamindu, Madushanka Dilshan
BenchAhmed Taskin, Asalanka Charith, Chawla Piyush, Fernando Nuwanidu, Kugathas Mathulan, Lamichhane Sandeep, Madushka Nishan, Maneesha Praveen, Wiese David

Colombo Kaps Squad

PlayersHermann Rubin, Samarawickreme Sadheera, Mendis Kamindu, Kumara Wanuja Sahan, Neesham James, Bandara Ashen, Liyanage Janith, Rathnayake Milan, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Tharupathi Malsha, McDermott Ben, Dahani Shahnawaz
BenchBhurtel Kushal, Dabare P Thanuka Madshan, Fernando Binura, Mahmud Hasan, Mendis Kusal, Pragasam Arul, Shanmuganathan Sharujan, Subasingha Movin Hansaja, Vandersay Jeffrey

Venue Guide

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