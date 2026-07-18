Match details Colombo Kaps vs Galle Gallants T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 18.07.2026

T20

COL
COL

189

GAL
GAL

191

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Galle Gallants won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, July 18, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Colombo Kaps Squad

PlayersMcDermott Ben, Mendis Kusal, Mendis Kamindu, Liyanage Janith, Samarawickreme Sadheera, Kumara Wanuja Sahan, Neesham James, Tharupathi Malsha, Fernando Binura, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Hermann Rubin
BenchBhurtel Kushal, Dabare P Thanuka Madshan, Dahani Shahnawaz, Mahmud Hasan, Pragasam Arul, Rathnayake Milan, Shanmuganathan Sharujan, Subasingha Movin Hansaja, Vandersay Jeffrey

Galle Gallants Squad

PlayersHarper Sam, Karunaratne Chamika, Asalanka Charith, Shanaka Dasun, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Nawaz Mohammad, Kalupahana Dinura, Arachchige Sahan, Javed Akif, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth, Malinga Eshan
BenchBowes Chad, Croospulle Lasith, Dickwella Niroshan, Hales Alex, Jayasuriya Prabath, Khan Zahoor, Koththigoda Yuri, Kumara Lahiru, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Nadeeshan Kavindu, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Rajapaksa Sadisha, Seifert Tim, Shiraz Mohamed, Singh Virandeep, Soriyabandara Don Pasindu Sanjula, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Udana Isuru, Wijesinghe Chamindu, Williams Sean

Venue Guide

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