Match details Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Kaps T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 22.07.2026

T20

JAF
JAF

179

COL
COL

174

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Colombo Kaps won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, July 22, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jaffna Kings Squad

PlayersMishara Kamil, Fernando Avishka, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Wickramasinghe Chamindu, Wiese David, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika, Al Hasan Shakib, Madushanka Dilshan, Mathews Traveen, Khan Zahoor, Williams Lizaad, Zadran Ibrahim
BenchAhmed Taskin, Asalanka Charith, Chawla Piyush, Fernando Nuwanidu, Kugathas Mathulan, Lamichhane Sandeep, Madushka Nishan, Maneesha Praveen, Shiraz Mohamed

Colombo Kaps Squad

PlayersHermann Rubin, Samarawickreme Sadheera, Mendis Kamindu, Shanmuganathan Sharujan, Kumara Wanuja Sahan, Mahmud Hasan, Rathnayake Milan, Dabare P Thanuka Madshan, Subasingha Movin Hansaja, Dahani Shahnawaz, McDermott Ben, Ur Rahman Mujeeb
BenchBhurtel Kushal, Fernando Binura, Liyanage Janith, Mendis Kusal, Neesham James, Pragasam Arul, Tharupathi Malsha, Vandersay Jeffrey

Venue Guide

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