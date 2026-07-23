Match details Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 23.07.2026

T20

COL
COL
KAN
KAN

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, July 23, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Colombo Kaps Squad

Players
BenchBhurtel Kushal, Dabare P Thanuka Madshan, Dahani Shahnawaz, Fernando Binura, Hermann Rubin, Kumara Wanuja Sahan, Liyanage Janith, Mahmud Hasan, McDermott Ben, Mendis Kamindu, Mendis Kusal, Neesham James, Pragasam Arul, Rathnayake Milan, Samarawickreme Sadheera, Shanmuganathan Sharujan, Subasingha Movin Hansaja, Tharupathi Malsha, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Vandersay Jeffrey

Kandy Royals Squad

Players
BenchAfridi Shaheen, Ali Moeen, Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe, Atal Sediqullah, Fernando Asitha, Halambage Vishen, Hasaranga Wanindu, Khan Zahir, Lakshan Muditha, Mathews Angelo, McMullen Brandon, Perera Kusal, Phillips Dale, Sandesh Pawan, Sanketh Garuka, Shankar Vijay, Silva Sahan Mihira De, Thushara Nuwan, Udara Lahiru, Wijesundera Isitha

Venue Guide

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