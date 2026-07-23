Match details Kandy Royals vs Colombo Kaps T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 23.07.2026

T20

KAN
KAN

169

COL
COL

192

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Kandy Royals won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, July 23, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kandy Royals Squad

PlayersMathews Angelo, Phillips Dale, Udara Lahiru, Shankar Vijay, Sandesh Pawan, Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe, Ali Moeen, Hasaranga Wanindu, Fernando Asitha, Afridi Shaheen, Perera Kusal, Thushara Nuwan, Lakshan Muditha
BenchAtal Sediqullah, Halambage Vishen, Khan Zahir, McMullen Brandon, Sanketh Garuka, Silva Sahan Mihira De, Wijesundera Isitha

Colombo Kaps Squad

PlayersHermann Rubin, Samarawickreme Sadheera, Mendis Kamindu, Shanmuganathan Sharujan, Kumara Wanuja Sahan, Neesham James, Liyanage Janith, Fernando Binura, Dahani Shahnawaz, Tharupathi Malsha, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, McDermott Ben
BenchBhurtel Kushal, Dabare P Thanuka Madshan, Mahmud Hasan, Mendis Kusal, Pragasam Arul, Rathnayake Milan, Subasingha Movin Hansaja, Vandersay Jeffrey

Venue Guide

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