Match details Colombo Kaps vs Galle Gallants T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 01.08.2026

T20

COL
COL

188

GAL
GAL

201

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Colombo Kaps won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, August 01, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Colombo Kaps Squad

PlayersHermann Rubin, Samarawickreme Sadheera, Mendis Kamindu, Bandara Ashen, Liyanage Janith, Neesham James, Rathnayake Milan, Kumara Wanuja Sahan, Tharupathi Malsha, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Mondol Ripon, McDermott Ben
BenchBhurtel Kushal, Dabare P Thanuka Madshan, Dahani Shahnawaz, Fernando Binura, Mahmud Hasan, Mendis Kusal, Pragasam Arul, Shanmuganathan Sharujan, Subasingha Movin Hansaja, Vandersay Jeffrey

Galle Gallants Squad

PlayersHarper Sam, Rogers Thomas, Kalupahana Dinura, Asalanka Charith, Arachchige Sahan, Karunaratne Chamika, Shanaka Dasun, Nawaz Mohammad, Ratnayake Tharindu, Javed Akif, Colombage Sachindu, Malinga Eshan
BenchBowes Chad, Croospulle Lasith, Dickwella Niroshan, Hales Alex, Hasan Sohan Nurul, Jayasuriya Prabath, Khan Zahoor, Koththigoda Yuri, Kumara Lahiru, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Lynn Chris, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Nadeeshan Kavindu, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Rajapaksa Sadisha, Seifert Tim, Shiraz Mohamed, Singh Virandeep, Soriyabandara Don Pasindu Sanjula, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Udana Isuru, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth, Wijesinghe Chamindu, Williams Sean

Venue Guide

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