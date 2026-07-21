Thomas George Keast

One-Day Cup
Nottinghamshire vs Somerset
One-Day Cup
The John Fretwell Sporting Complex
NOT
259
SOM
258
Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire
One-Day Cup
John Fretwell Sporting Complex
NOT
283
WAR
282
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire
One-Day Cup
Trent Bridge
NOT
200
LEI
199
Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire
One-Day Cup
New Lancashire County Cricket Ground
LAN
220
NOT
189
Kent vs Nottinghamshire
One-Day Cup
Kent County Cricket Ground
KEN
294
NOT
293
Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire
One-Day Cup
Queen's Park
NOT
261
NOR
259
Gloucestershire vs Nottinghamshire
One-Day Cup
College Ground in Cheltenham
GLO
NOT
Surrey vs Nottinghamshire
One-Day Cup
SUR
NOT