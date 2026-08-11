Match details Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire List a One-Day Cup 14.08.2026

List a

YOR
YOR
NOT
NOT

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 14, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBairstow Jonny, Bean Finlay, Bennison Will, Bepey Isaac, Bess Dom, Brook Harry, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Coad Ben, Duke Harry, Edwards Mickey, Ferreira Donovan, Firbank Matthew, Fraine William, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hill George, Kelly Noah, Leech Dominic, Luxton William, Lyth Adam, Malan Dawid, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, O'Rourke William, Rashid Adil, Revis Matthew L, Root Joe, Shafique Abdullah, Steketee Mark, Sutherland Will, Tattersall Jonathan, Thompson Jordan, ul-Haq Imam, Vagadia Yash, Wharton James Henry, White Curtley-Jack, Whiteman Sam, Wiese David, Yadav Kuldeep Singh
Benchno information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersAfridi Shaheen, Ahmed Farhan, Broad Stuart, Carter Matthew, Clarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Fletcher Luke, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hales Alex, Hameed Haseeb, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Haynes Jack, Henriques Moises, Henry Hayes James Philip, Hutton Brett, James Lyndon, Keast Tom, King Samuel Isaac Michael, Kitt Ben, Lister Benjamin, Lord Robert, Loten Thomas, Martindale Ben, McCann Freddie, McKerr Conor, Moores Tom, Mullaney Steven, Munro Colin, Patterson-White Liam, Pennington Dillon, Pettman Toby, Pipes David, Pocklington Joe, Schadendorf Dane, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Slater Ben, Stone Olly, Tahir Tayyab, Tongue Josh, Verreynne Kyle, Wasim Imad, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet