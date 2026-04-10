Todd Murphy News View all If you would like to learn more about cricket player Todd Murphy, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he will be playing in and against which teams in the near future, what records he has already set, and what he plans to set. Australia Makes Bold Bowling Calls Ahead of Last Two Ashes Clash Australia has to undergo some changes for the last two games in The Ashes. And it is all possible due to the injury issues which are currently being faced by the team. As Josh Hazlewood was already ruled out of the series, he is now joined by two other bowlers. Todd Murphy ‌WATCH, AUS vs SL | Karunaratne embarrassed after Murphy rubbishes nonchalant leave with seed stuff Todd Murphy BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts after Umesh Yadav's six-hitting explosion makes crowd go crazy Todd Murphy BGT 2023 | Josh Hazlewood to head home amidst return of stars Pat Cummins and Cameron Green Todd Murphy BGT 2023 | Twitter lauds 'batsman' Shami for his onslaught against Todd Murphy on spin minefield

International career

Todd Murphy, born on November 15, 2000, is an Australian cricketer. He bowls right-arm off-spin and played his first-class match for Victoria in April 2021. In February 2023, he made his Test debut for Australia. Murphy was also part of the Australian team that won the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final.

Murphy is a right-arm off-spin bowler. His deliveries are often faster than 90 km/h. He bowls with a high action, similar to former England spinner Graeme Swann. Murphy bats left-handed and usually plays at number nine or ten in the order. He wears prescription glasses while batting, bowling, and fielding, which is uncommon for Test cricketers.

2023

February 9-11, 2023: Test Debut - India vs Australia, Nagpur

Todd Murphy played his first Test match against India in Nagpur. He took 7 wickets for 124 runs in his debut. Murphy played in all four Tests on this tour and finished with 14 wickets in total.

Todd Murphy played his first Test match against India in Nagpur. He took 7 wickets for 124 runs in his debut. Murphy played in all four Tests on this tour and finished with 14 wickets in total. April 2023: 2023 Ashes

Murphy was selected as the second spinner for Australia during the Ashes series. In his first match at Headingley, Leeds, he took 1/49 in 9.3 overs. He was dropped for the 4th Test but was recalled for the 5th Test. In that match, he took 2/22 in the first innings and 4/110 in the second innings. Murphy also contributed with the bat, scoring 34 in the first innings and 18 in the second.

2024

January 29 - February 1, 2025: Last Test Match - Sri Lanka vs Australia, Galle

Murphy continued his role in the Australian spin attack and kept performing well in Test matches.

Career Stats (Test Matches)

Matches Played: 7

Wickets Taken: 22

Bowling Average: 28.14

Economy Rate: 3.21 runs per over

Best Bowling: 7/124

Current ICC Test Bowling Ranking: 65th (310 points)

Leagues Participation

Todd Murphy has played in the Big Bash League since the 2021/22 season with the Sydney Sixers. He has contributed his skills to the team in domestic T20 cricket.

Big Bash League

Todd Murphy has been part of the Big Bash League with the Sydney Sixers since the 2021/22 season. He joined as a replacement for Steve O'Keeffe and quickly became an important part of the team. Below is a breakdown of his participation in the league.

Year Team Notes 2021/22–present Sydney Sixers Joined the team as a replacement for the injured Steve O'Keeffe. Debuted on December 26, 2021, against Sydney Thunder. The Sixers won by 30 runs. 2022/23 Sydney Sixers Took key wickets, including Thomas Rogers, during a win over the Melbourne Stars on January 6, 2023. Also dismissed Matthew Short and Adam Howes. 2023/24 Sydney Sixers Took 2 wickets for just 15 runs in one match during the season. 2024/25 Sydney Sixers Faced Oliver Davis at Sydney Showground Stadium. Davis hit three consecutive sixes off Murphy.

Domestic career

Todd Murphy began his domestic career with Victoria in 2021. He played his first List A match on March 10, 2021, against Tasmania. His first-class debut came shortly after, from April 3 to 6, 2021, in a match against South Australia. In his second first-class game, he took seven wickets and scored 24 not out. This performance helped Victoria secure a win over Tasmania and gave Murphy more opportunities in his career.

Murphy also debuted in T20 cricket for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League on December 26, 2021, against Sydney Thunder. Since then, he has continued to play for Victoria and the Sixers in various domestic competitions.

In 2025, Murphy is set to play in upcoming matches, including Victoria vs. Western Australia (March 15-18) and South Australia vs. Victoria (March 1). He will also continue to play for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League.

Records and achievements

Todd Murphy has achieved a lot in his cricket career. Here are some of his key records:

2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Took 14 wickets, including Virat Kohli four times. Finished with an average of 25.21.

2023 Ashes Series: Played after Nathan Lyon's injury and contributed to Australia's win.

ICC Test Bowling Rankings: Ranked 65th with 310 points.

2020 U-19 World Cup: Played for Australia, taking 4 wickets in 5 matches. His best was 2/40.

2023 ICC World Test Championship Final: Part of the winning team.

Murphy's bowling speed often exceeds 90 km/h.

Personal life

Todd Murphy is becoming more known both on and off the cricket field. Here are some details about his life:

Family

Murphy was born in Echuca, Victoria, and grew up in Moama, New South Wales. His father, Jamie Murphy, was a left-handed middle-order batsman for St Kilda in Victorian Premier Cricket.

As of 2025, Todd Murphy is not married and does not have children.

Finance

Murphy's net worth is around $2 million as of 2025. He earns money from his contract with Cricket Australia, match fees, the Big Bash League salary with the Sydney Sixers, and sponsorship deals.

Scandals

One event during the 2023 Ashes series caused some attention. Todd Murphy asked teammate Alex Carey to let him watch the game with binoculars but was turned down. A video of this moment went viral on social media.

There was also surprise when Murphy was excluded from the squad before the match at Old Trafford. Many players and experts criticized this decision. He was also left out of the team for the second match against Sri Lanka after not having a big impact in the first.

Fans

As of April 2025, Todd Murphy's popularity is growing, especially among Australian cricket fans. Many see him as similar to famous cricketers like Nathan Lyon and Shane Warne. He has around 26,000 followers on Instagram.