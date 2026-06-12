Match details Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 12.06.2026

First class

NOR
NOR

(96 ov.) 380/7

GLO
GLO

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 12, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersVasconcelos Ricardo, Procter Luke, Harrison Calvin, McSweeney Nathan, Zaib Saif, Sales James, Bartlett George, Broad Justin, Guthrie Liam, Weatherall Raphael A, Conway Harry
BenchBreetzke Matthew, Buchake Arush, Chahal Yuzvendra, James Kimber Louis Philip, Keogh Rob, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Ramesh Nirvan, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Sharma Aadi, Willey David

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersBancroft Cameron, Phillips Joseph Peter, Boorman Thomas, Hammond Miles, Bracey James, Taylor Jack, van Buuren Graeme, Williams Will, Taylor Matt, Ahmed Daz, Clarke Kristian
BenchBell Gabe, Brookes Henry, Charlesworth Ben, Charlesworth Luke, De Lange Marchant, Dhariwal Kamran, Johnson Alfie, Malan Dawid, Middleton Edward William, Miles Craig, Payne David, Price Oliver Joseph, Rao Aman, Scott Liam, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Syed Ahmed, Trego Dexter

Venue Guide

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