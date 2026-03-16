Facts: With 163 runs, Matt Renshaw is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.

With 76 runs, Liam Scott is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers this season.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat head into this game after a disappointing defeat in the last game against Sydney Thunder. They conceded 193 runs and struggled in the run chase as they lost the game by 34 runs. So far this season Brisbane Heat have managed one win in three games and are currently seventh on the table.

Much like their opponents, Adelaide Strikers struggled in the last game against Melbourne Stars as they were second best in all departments and eventually lost the game by six wickets. They have one win in two games thus far. As per our calculations, Brisbane Heat are favourites in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 55%

Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 45%

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Tips 2025

Colin Munro had an underwhelming season last term and so far this season he has struggled for consistency once again. In the last game he scored 18 and we believe he will score low once again in the upcoming game.

Jason Sangha had an excellent campaign last season but has failed to hit the similar heights this season as so far this season he has scored 12 runs in two games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Brisbane during the game which could impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers Player List

Team Form

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have one win in three games so far this season.

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers have struggled to make an impact this season as they have one win and one loss in two games.

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Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters

Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Matt Renshaw continued his excellent form in the last game against Sydney Thunder as he scored 43 off 28 balls and remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alex Ross to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

Alex Ross did not have a great start to the season as he has struggled to make an impact thus far but we expect him to bounce back as he was the leading run scorer for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers

Jack Wildermuth to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Jack Wildermuth has been exceptional this season. In the last game he bagged two wickets against Sydney Thunder and with six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope had a brilliant campaign last season as once again has been solid so far this season. With three wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.