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Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

BRH

55%

Chance of Winning

ADS

45%

Parimatch

1.85
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

The Gabba

Brisbane Heat take on Adelaide Strikers in the 13th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at The Gabba, Brisbane. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 27 at 01:45 PM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 163 runs, Matt Renshaw is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.
  • With 76 runs, Liam Scott is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers this season.

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Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat head into this game after a disappointing defeat in the last game against Sydney Thunder. They conceded 193 runs and struggled in the run chase as they lost the game by 34 runs. So far this season Brisbane Heat have managed one win in three games and are currently seventh on the table.

Much like their opponents, Adelaide Strikers struggled in the last game against Melbourne Stars as they were second best in all departments and eventually lost the game by six wickets. They have one win in two games thus far. As per our calculations, Brisbane Heat are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 45%

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Tips 2025

Colin Munro had an underwhelming season last term and so far this season he has struggled for consistency once again. In the last game he scored 18 and we believe he will score low once again in the upcoming game.

Jason Sangha had an excellent campaign last season but has failed to hit the similar heights this season as so far this season he has scored 12 runs in two games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Brisbane during the game which could impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Mild
Breeze
Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Mild
Breeze

Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers Player List

Playing

BRH
BRH
ADS
ADS
First TeamSecond Team
Short Matt

all rounder

Wildermuth Jack

all rounder

Lynn Chris

batsman

Weibgen Hugh

all rounder

Scott Liam

all rounder

Alsop Tom

wicket keeper

Bryant Max

batsman

Peirson Jimmy

wicket keeper

Nielsen Harry

wicket keeper

Wood Luke

bowler

Ali Hasan

bowler

Wadia Jerrssis

no information yet

Balkin Thomas

all rounder

Haskett Liam

all rounder

Team Form

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have one win in three games so far this season.

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers have struggled to make an impact this season as they have one win and one loss in two games.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers

T20

The Gabba, Brisbane

Icon

Brisbane Heat

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.85
Icon

Adelaide Strikers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.95

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters

Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Matt Renshaw continued his excellent form in the last game against Sydney Thunder as he scored 43 off 28 balls and remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alex Ross to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

Alex Ross did not have a great start to the season as he has struggled to make an impact thus far but we expect him to bounce back as he was the leading run scorer for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers

Jack Wildermuth to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Jack Wildermuth has been exceptional this season. In the last game he bagged two wickets against Sydney Thunder and with six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope had a brilliant campaign last season as once again has been solid so far this season. With three wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Brisbane Heat will winBrisbane Heat are at home, in the last home game they completed a record chase in BBL history.
Compare Odds:Brisbane Heat to win - 1.95
Adelaide Strikers to win - 1.85
Best Bet
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