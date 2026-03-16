Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction
BRH
55%
Chance of Winning
ADS
45%
Parimatch
T20
The Gabba
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 163 runs, Matt Renshaw is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.
- With 76 runs, Liam Scott is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers this season.
Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning
Brisbane Heat head into this game after a disappointing defeat in the last game against Sydney Thunder. They conceded 193 runs and struggled in the run chase as they lost the game by 34 runs. So far this season Brisbane Heat have managed one win in three games and are currently seventh on the table.
Much like their opponents, Adelaide Strikers struggled in the last game against Melbourne Stars as they were second best in all departments and eventually lost the game by six wickets. They have one win in two games thus far. As per our calculations, Brisbane Heat are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 55%
- Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 45%
Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Tips 2025
Colin Munro had an underwhelming season last term and so far this season he has struggled for consistency once again. In the last game he scored 18 and we believe he will score low once again in the upcoming game.
Jason Sangha had an excellent campaign last season but has failed to hit the similar heights this season as so far this season he has scored 12 runs in two games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect light showers in Brisbane during the game which could impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Munro Colin
batsman
Short Matt
all rounder
Wildermuth Jack
all rounder
Lynn Chris
batsman
Renshaw Matthew
batsman
Harvey Mackenzie
batsman
Weibgen Hugh
all rounder
Scott Liam
all rounder
Alsop Tom
wicket keeper
Manenti Harry John
bowler
Bryant Max
batsman
Overton Jamie
bowler
Peirson Jimmy
wicket keeper
Nielsen Harry
wicket keeper
Bartlett Xavier
bowler
Wood Luke
bowler
Afridi Shaheen
bowler
Ali Hasan
bowler
Kuhnemann Matthew
bowler
Wadia Jerrssis
no information yet
Balkin Thomas
all rounder
Pope Lloyd
bowler
Haskett Liam
all rounder
Sangha Jason
batsman
Team Form
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have one win in three games so far this season.
Adelaide Strikers Team Form
Adelaide Strikers have struggled to make an impact this season as they have one win and one loss in two games.
Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Head to Head
Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers
T20
The Gabba, Brisbane
Brisbane Heat
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Adelaide Strikers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters
Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter
Matt Renshaw continued his excellent form in the last game against Sydney Thunder as he scored 43 off 28 balls and remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Alex Ross to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter
Alex Ross did not have a great start to the season as he has struggled to make an impact thus far but we expect him to bounce back as he was the leading run scorer for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers
Jack Wildermuth to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler
Jack Wildermuth has been exceptional this season. In the last game he bagged two wickets against Sydney Thunder and with six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler
Lloyd Pope had a brilliant campaign last season as once again has been solid so far this season. With three wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments