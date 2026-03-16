Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction
BRH
42%
Chance of Winning
SYS
58%
Parimatch
T20
The Gabba
Who will win
Facts:
- With 324 runs, Matt Renshaw is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.
- With 232 runs, Josh Philippe is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers this season.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning
Brisbane Heat head into this penultimate game after a stunning win against defending champions Hobart Hurricanes. Brisbane Heat batted first and scored 160 runs and Hobart Hurricanes eventually struggled in the run chase. They have won back to back games and would be hoping to continue their run.
Sydney Sixers have been sensational in the second half of the season, after a difficult start to the campaign they have won four of the last five games and are fourth on the table. In the last game they beat Sydney Thunder by five wickets. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 42%
- Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 58%
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Tips 2026
Nathan McSweeney has struggled for consistency this season, so far this season he has scored 124 runs with an average of 24.80. Even though he scored well in the last game, we believe he will struggle in the upcoming game.
Josh Philippe has been one of the most consistent players for Sydney Sixers this season. With 232 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather conditions in Brisbane with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Khawaja Usman
batsman
Azam Babar
batsman
Wildermuth Jack
all rounder
Smith Steve
batsman
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Philippe Josh
wicket keeper
Renshaw Matthew
batsman
Henriques Moises
all rounder
Labuschagne Marnus
batsman
Curran Sam
all rounder
Bryant Max
batsman
Shaw Lachlan
wicket keeper
Peirson Jimmy
wicket keeper
Edwards Jack
batsman
Neser Michael
all rounder
Davies Joel
batsman
Bartlett Xavier
bowler
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Kuhnemann Matthew
bowler
Abbott Sean
bowler
Khan Zaman
bowler
Starc Mitchell
bowler
Team Form
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat are unbeaten at home this season. They head into this game after back to back wins.
Sydney Sixers Team Form
Sydney Sixers have been sensational in the second half of the season as they are unbeaten in the last five games.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Head to Head
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers
T20
The Gabba, Brisbane
Brisbane Heat
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Sixers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters
Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter
Matt Renshaw had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 37 off 25 balls. So far this season he has scored 324 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Steve Smith to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter
Steve Smith headed into the last game after a glorious century in the Ashes in the final game and in the last game against Sydney Thunder he scored another century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers
Xavier Bartlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler
Xavier Bartlett was expensive in the last game but he still ended up with three wickets in the game. With 13 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler
Jack Edwards was expensive in the last game as he conceded 52 runs. He has had an incredible campaign thus far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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