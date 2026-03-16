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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

BRH

42%

Chance of Winning

SYS

58%

Parimatch

1.72
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

The Gabba

Brisbane Heat take on Sydney Sixers in the 40th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at The Gabba, Brisbane. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 18 at 01:45 PM IST.

Who will win

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 324 runs, Matt Renshaw is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.
  • With 232 runs, Josh Philippe is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers this season.

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat head into this penultimate game after a stunning win against defending champions Hobart Hurricanes. Brisbane Heat batted first and scored 160 runs and Hobart Hurricanes eventually struggled in the run chase. They have won back to back games and would be hoping to continue their run.

Sydney Sixers have been sensational in the second half of the season, after a difficult start to the campaign they have won four of the last five games and are fourth on the table. In the last game they beat Sydney Thunder by five wickets. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 42%
  • Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 58%

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Tips 2026

Nathan McSweeney has struggled for consistency this season, so far this season he has scored 124 runs with an average of 24.80. Even though he scored well in the last game, we believe he will struggle in the upcoming game.

Josh Philippe has been one of the most consistent players for Sydney Sixers this season. With 232 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Brisbane with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
No Wind
Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
No Wind

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers Player List

Playing

BRH
BRH
SYS
SYS
First TeamSecond Team
Azam Babar

batsman

Wildermuth Jack

all rounder

McSweeney Nathan

all rounder

Philippe Josh

wicket keeper

Henriques Moises

all rounder

Curran Sam

all rounder

Bryant Max

batsman

Shaw Lachlan

wicket keeper

Peirson Jimmy

wicket keeper

Neser Michael

all rounder

Team Form

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat are unbeaten at home this season. They head into this game after back to back wins.

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers have been sensational in the second half of the season as they are unbeaten in the last five games.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers

T20

The Gabba, Brisbane

Icon

Brisbane Heat

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.72
Icon

Sydney Sixers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.10

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters

Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Matt Renshaw had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 37 off 25 balls. So far this season he has scored 324 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Steve Smith to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Steve Smith headed into the last game after a glorious century in the Ashes in the final game and in the last game against Sydney Thunder he scored another century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers

Xavier Bartlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Xavier Bartlett was expensive in the last game but he still ended up with three wickets in the game. With 13 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Jack Edwards was expensive in the last game as he conceded 52 runs. He has had an incredible campaign thus far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Sydney Sixers will winWith the return of international stars, Sydney Sixers look a far better outfit than Brisbane Heat.
Compare Odds:Brisbane Heat to win - 2.10
Sydney Sixers to win - 1.72
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