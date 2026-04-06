Zaman Khan News View all For those who are ready to get to know cricketer Zaman Khan, we have prepared the latest news about him: which tournaments he plans to participate in, the results of matches already played, and what helps him achieve them. PSL 2024 | Twitter in awe as Iftikhar Ahmad's sensational cameo leads Multan to victory over Lahore Qalandars In a thrilling encounter, Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets at Multan. Chasing 167 runs, the Multan innings was powered by Rizwan’s splendid half-century blended with Iftikhar Ahmad’s cameo of 34 runs in 11 deliveries, ultimately guiding their side to the third successive victory. Zaman Khan PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Zaman Khan’s masterful yorker toppling Quetta’s Saud Shakeel

International career

Zaman Khan was born on September 10, 2001, and is a professional cricketer from Pakistan. He plays for the Pakistan national cricket team. In September 2021, he joined Northern's squad for the 2021–22 National T20 Cup. Zaman played his first T20 match on September 23, 2021, for Northern.

In December 2022, Zaman Khan joined Jaffna Kings for the 2022 Lanka Premier League. His skills in the league helped him gain recognition.

Zaman made his international debut on March 24, 2023, against Afghanistan. Known for his side-arm bowling action, he is often compared to the famous Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga.

2023

March 24, 2023: Zaman Khan played his first T20I for Pakistan against Afghanistan at Sharjah.

September 14, 2023: Zaman Khan played his first ODI for Pakistan against Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS). He replaced Naseem Shah in the Asia Cup squad.

2024

April 25, 2024: Zaman Khan played his last T20I for Pakistan against New Zealand at Lahore.

Leagues Participation

Zaman Khan has played in several major cricket leagues. In 2024, he joined the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket. Since 2022, he has been part of Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League. He also played for Sydney Thunder in the 2023/24 Big Bash League, Manchester Originals in the 2023 Hundred, and Jaffna Kings in the 2022/23 Lanka Premier League.

Major Cricket League

In 2024, Zaman Khan played for the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket. He featured in 4 matches and took 4 wickets while scoring 9 runs. His performances with the ball were crucial for the team during the season. Zaman Khan's contributions helped strengthen the Orcas' bowling lineup.

Year Team Notes 2024 Seattle Orcas Zaman Khan played 4 matches, taking 4 wickets and scoring 9 runs.

Pakistan Super League

Zaman Khan has been with Lahore Qalandars since 2022. In 2022, he took 18 wickets in 13 matches and helped the team win against Islamabad United. In 2023, he played a key role in Lahore's victory, defending the score in the final over to help the team win the PSL title. In 2024, he took 4 wickets for 37 runs in a match against Islamabad United, leading his team to a win. Zaman Khan is also part of the Lahore Qalandars squad for the 2025 season.

Year Team Notes 2022 Lahore Qalandars Took 18 wickets in 13 games and helped win against Islamabad United. 2023 Lahore Qalandars Defended the score in the final over to win PSL title. Player of the Match on Feb 13, 2023. 2024 Lahore Qalandars Took 4/37 against Islamabad United, leading to a 17-run victory. 2025 Lahore Qalandars Part of Lahore Qalandars squad for PSL Season 10.

Big Bash League

Zaman Khan played for Sydney Thunder in the 2023/24 Big Bash League. In a match against Melbourne Stars, he took three important wickets. He broke Shadab Khan's T20 record by taking 62 wickets that season. Zaman Khan won the Player of the Match Award for his performance.

Year Team Notes 2023/24 Sydney Thunder Took 8 wickets and scored 7 runs; Player of the Match against Melbourne Stars.

The Hundred

In August 2023, Zaman Khan replaced Josh Little in The Hundred tournament for Manchester Originals. Before this, he played for Derbyshire in the T20 Blast and took 25 wickets in 14 matches. In The Hundred, he took 2 wickets.

Year Team Notes 2023 Manchester Originals Took 2 wickets in The Hundred 2023.

Lanka Premier League

In December 2022, Zaman Khan joined Jaffna Kings for the Lanka Premier League. He played against the Colombo Stars and took 4 wickets, with 22 runs and 1 catch, having an economy rate of 5.50.

Year Team Notes 2022/23 Jaffna Kings Took 4 wickets in the Lanka Premier League.

Domestic career

Zaman Khan started his domestic cricket career with a debut in List A on March 2, 2022, for Northern against Balochistan in Islamabad. His last match in List A was on October 9, 2024, between Ghani Glass and Eshaal in Faisalabad. Zaman's T20 debut came on September 23, 2021, for Balochistan against Northern at Rawalpindi, with his most recent T20 match on March 20, 2025, in a game between AJK Region and Sialkot R in Faisalabad.

Zaman's interest in cricket began when his uncle encouraged him to join local cricket clubs in Mirpur. His talent and fast bowling soon got him noticed, leading to a spot in the Kashmir Premier League in 2021. This tournament helped Zaman gain recognition. In December 2021, he joined Lahore Qalandars for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. His bowling was key to Lahore winning their first PSL title in six years. Zaman was named 'Emerging Player of the Season' after taking 18 wickets. In May 2023, Derbyshire signed him for the T20 Blast, and in August 2023, Manchester Originals brought him in as a replacement for Josh Little in The Hundred tournament.

Zaman's journey also includes a personal story. After Lahore Qalandars’ PSL 7 win, the team visited the homes of its players. When they saw Zaman's small mud house with a broken roof, captain Shaheen Afridi asked the COO to build him a new house.

Records and achievements

Zaman Khan has gained recognition for his impressive performances in cricket. Here are his main achievements:

2023-2024: Played for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League and won the Player of the Match Award for his key performance in a match.

December 2023: Set a Pakistan record for the most wickets in T20 cricket in a single calendar year, with 62 wickets.

2023: Reached 100 wickets in T20 cricket after just 79 matches.

2023: Won Player of the Match in a game against the Melbourne Stars in the 13th season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Personal life

Zaman Khan's personal life is shaped by his background and career in cricket. Born in Chakswari, Azad Kashmir, his early life faced challenges, especially from his father, who opposed his passion for cricket. Despite these obstacles, Zaman pursued his dream and achieved success.

Family

Zaman Khan was born on September 10, 2001, in Chakswari, Mirpur District, Azad Kashmir. His father did not support his interest in cricket and enrolled him in a madrasa. Zaman continues to learn the Qur'an by heart, which reflects his strong family values. While he is married, not much is publicly known about his wife or children.

Finance

Zaman's net worth is estimated to be around INR 6 crores, which reflects his success in both domestic and international cricket.

House

In 2023, Zaman Khan lived in Lahore, Pakistan. Earlier in his life, he resided in a small clay house with a broken roof, which highlighted his humble beginnings.

Scandals

In 2023, a debate broke out among Indian and Pakistani fans on social media after Zaman Khan missed an important opportunity in a match against Sri Lanka. In May 2024, Zaman criticized a journalist who asked about Azam Khan’s place in the national T20I team. Zaman defended Azam’s selection, mentioning his excellent performances in T20 leagues. In September 2024, Zaman used a TikTok video to persuade his team captain, Mohammad Haris, to promote him in the batting order during a Champions One-Day Cup match.

Fans

Zaman has a strong following on Instagram, with 355k followers. His social media presence gives fans a closer look at his career and personal life.