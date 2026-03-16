Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction
HOH
68%
Chance of Winning
MER
32%
Parimatch
T20
Bellerive Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 165 runs, Ben McDermott is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.
- With 136 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades this season.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning
Hobart Hurricanes dominated the group stages last year and once again they have had an excellent start to the season as so far Hobart Hurricanes have managed three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table. In the last match, they beat Perth Scorchers with four wickets to spare.
Unlike their opponent, Melbourne Renegades had an underwhelming campaign last season and this season they started the season with a win against Brisbane Heat but in the last match, they lost against Hobart Hurricanes. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 58%
- Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 42%
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Tips 2025
Tim David continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 42 off 28 balls against Perth Scorchers. He has scored 98 runs thus far with an average of 49 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Jake Fraser-McGurk did not have a good campaign last term and once again he has had an underwhelming start to the season as he has scored 21 runs in two games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Hobart during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Owen Mitchell J
all rounder
Brown Josh
batsman
Ward Tim
batsman
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Webster Beau
all rounder
Rizwan Mohammad
wicket keeper
Chaudhary Nikhil
all rounder
Fraser-McGurk Jake
batsman
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Peake Oliver
no information yet
Wade Matthew
wicket keeper
Khan Hassan
bowler
Ahmed Rehan
all rounder
Sutherland Will
all rounder
Jordan Chris
bowler
Tye Andrew
bowler
Ellis Nathan
bowler
Sandhu Gurinder
bowler
Hossain Rishad
bowler
Zampa Adam
bowler
Meredith Riley
bowler
Behrendorff Jason
bowler
Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes have been solid thus far as they have three wins in four games. They have won two games on the bounce.
Melbourne Renegades Team Form
Melbourne Renegades won the opening game of the season but in the last game they lost against Hobart Hurricanes.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades
T20
Bellerive Oval, Launceston
Hobart Hurricanes
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Renegades
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters
Ben McDermott to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Ben McDermott struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been solid thus far and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter
Tim Seifert had an incredible season last year and once again he has showcased his class this season and with 136 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers
Chris Jordan to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Chris Jordan did not have a great game in the last outing but we expect him to bounce back in this fixture as with six wickets thus far, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jason Behrendorff to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler
Jason Behrendorff has been sensational in the T20 format and he has led the line for Melbourne Renegades this season and is the leading wicket taker for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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