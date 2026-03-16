Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction HOH 68 % Chance of Winning MER 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Hobart Hurricanes take on Melbourne Renegades in the 15th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 29 at 01:45 PM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes dominated the group stages last year and once again they have had an excellent start to the season as so far Hobart Hurricanes have managed three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table. In the last match, they beat Perth Scorchers with four wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponent, Melbourne Renegades had an underwhelming campaign last season and this season they started the season with a win against Brisbane Heat but in the last match, they lost against Hobart Hurricanes. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 58%

Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 42%

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Tips 2025

Tim David continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 42 off 28 balls against Perth Scorchers. He has scored 98 runs thus far with an average of 49 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Jake Fraser-McGurk did not have a good campaign last term and once again he has had an underwhelming start to the season as he has scored 21 runs in two games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Hobart during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Clear No Rain Warm Unknown

Clear No Rain Warm Unknown

Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades Player List

Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes have been solid thus far as they have three wins in four games. They have won two games on the bounce.

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades won the opening game of the season but in the last game they lost against Hobart Hurricanes.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters

Ben McDermott to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Ben McDermott struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been solid thus far and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

Tim Seifert had an incredible season last year and once again he has showcased his class this season and with 136 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers

Chris Jordan to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Chris Jordan did not have a great game in the last outing but we expect him to bounce back in this fixture as with six wickets thus far, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Behrendorff to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Jason Behrendorff has been sensational in the T20 format and he has led the line for Melbourne Renegades this season and is the leading wicket taker for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.