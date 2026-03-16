Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction
HOH
62%
Chance of Winning
SYT
38%
Parimatch
T20
Bellerive Oval
Facts:
- With 452 runs, Mitchell Owen was the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes last season.
- With 405 runs, David Warner was the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder in the last campaign.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning
Hobart Hurricanes head into this game after a fabulous campaign last season. They dominated the group stages with seven wins in ten matches and ended up at the top of the table. In the finals they went head to head against Sydney Thunders and they beat them with seven wickets to spare.
On the other hand Sydney Thunder would be hoping to avenge the loss in the finals last term where they failed to show up against Hobart Hurricanes. They ended up third in the group stages last season. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 62%
- Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 38%
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Tips 2025
Tim David was instrumental in the last campaign as he ended the season with 254 runs with an average of 42.33. He was solid in ILT20 prior to this tournament and we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.
Sam Konstas has struggled to make an impact this season in the domestic tournament. Last season Konstas scored 122 runs with an average of 24.40 and we expect him to score low in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather conditions in Hobart during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Owen Mitchell J
all rounder
Konstas Sam
batsman
Chaudhary Nikhil
all rounder
Gilkes Matthew
wicket keeper
Ahmed Rehan
all rounder
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Davies Oliver
batsman
David Tim
batsman
Billings Sam
wicket keeper
Wade Matthew
wicket keeper
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Jordan Chris
bowler
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Ellis Nathan
bowler
Green Chris
bowler
Hossain Rishad
bowler
McAndrew Nathan John
bowler
Meredith Riley
bowler
Sangha Tanveer
bowler
Stanlake Billy
bowler
Topley Reece
bowler
Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes dominated the group stages last season as they ended up with seven wins in ten matches.
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder had a decent season last year as they won five matches and ended up third on the table.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder
T20
Bellerive Oval, Launceston
Hobart Hurricanes
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Thunder
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters
Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Mitchell Owen had a stunning campaign last season as he was the standout batter for Hobart Hurricanes. Last season Owen was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
David Warner did not have a great start last season but he managed to turn things around in the second half of the season and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers
Riley Meredith to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Riley Meredith was one of the key players in the championship run last season. Meredith ended the campaign with 16 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tom Andrews to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Tom Andrews was the standout bowler for Sydney Thunder last season as he was consistent and ended up with 11 wickets last season and we expect him to have a similar impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hobart Hurricanes
- Hobart Hurricanes to win - 1.61 (Parimatch)
- Sydney Thunder to win - 2.32 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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