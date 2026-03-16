Facts: With 452 runs, Mitchell Owen was the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes last season.

With 405 runs, David Warner was the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder in the last campaign.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes head into this game after a fabulous campaign last season. They dominated the group stages with seven wins in ten matches and ended up at the top of the table. In the finals they went head to head against Sydney Thunders and they beat them with seven wickets to spare.

On the other hand Sydney Thunder would be hoping to avenge the loss in the finals last term where they failed to show up against Hobart Hurricanes. They ended up third in the group stages last season. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 62%

Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 38%

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Tips 2025

Tim David was instrumental in the last campaign as he ended the season with 254 runs with an average of 42.33. He was solid in ILT20 prior to this tournament and we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

Sam Konstas has struggled to make an impact this season in the domestic tournament. Last season Konstas scored 122 runs with an average of 24.40 and we expect him to score low in the upcoming game.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Hobart during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder Player List

Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes dominated the group stages last season as they ended up with seven wins in ten matches.

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder had a decent season last year as they won five matches and ended up third on the table.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters

Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Mitchell Owen had a stunning campaign last season as he was the standout batter for Hobart Hurricanes. Last season Owen was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

David Warner did not have a great start last season but he managed to turn things around in the second half of the season and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers

Riley Meredith to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Riley Meredith was one of the key players in the championship run last season. Meredith ended the campaign with 16 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Andrews to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Tom Andrews was the standout bowler for Sydney Thunder last season as he was consistent and ended up with 11 wickets last season and we expect him to have a similar impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.