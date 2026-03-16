364

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

MER

37%

Chance of Winning

PES

63%

Parimatch

1.57
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Docklands Stadium

Melbourne Renegades take on Perth Scorchers in the 36th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 15 at 01:45 PM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 305 runs, Josh Brown is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in this campaign.
  • With 279 runs, Mitchell Marsh is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers in this campaign.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades head into this game after a disappointing showing in the last game against Sydney Thunders. It was the game that was impacted by rain and Sydney Thunders eventually won the game by four wickets. Melbourne Renegades have won three games this season and are currently seventh on the table.

Perth Scorchers did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost two of the first three games but since then they have been sensational and have won four of the last five games. In the last match they beat Adelaide Strikers by 32 runs. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 37%
  • Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 63%

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Prediction & Tips 2026

Jake Fraser-McGurk has had a dismal campaign once again this season and he has struggled throughout this season. In the last game he scored 19 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Aaron Hardie has had a brilliant campaign thus far as so far this season he has scored 254 runs with an average of 42.33. In the last game he scored 34* runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Melbourne, we might have light rain during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Mild
No Wind
Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Mild
No Wind

Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers Player List

Playing

MER
MER
PSC
PSC
First TeamSecond Team
Sutherland Will

all rounder

Marsh Mitchell

all rounder

Brown Josh

batsman

Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Connolly Cooper

all rounder

Hardie Aaron

all rounder

Rizwan Mohammad

wicket keeper

Holt Luke

bowler

Seifert Tim

wicket keeper

Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades have struggled this season as they have managed just three wins and are currently seventh on the table.

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers have been sublime this season as they head into this game after four wins in the last five games.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers

T20

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Icon

Melbourne Renegades

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.57
Icon

Perth Scorchers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.42

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters

Josh Brown to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

Josh Brown continued his excellent form in the last game as scored 35 off 25 balls. So far this season he has scored 305 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Marsh to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Mitchell Marsh had a slow start to the campaign but he has been sensational in the second half of the season. With 279 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers

Gurinder Sandhu to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Gurinder Sandhu was expensive in the last game but still ended up with four wickets in the game. With 18 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joel Paris to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Joel Paris missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been the standout bowler this season and is also the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Perth Scorchers will winPerth Scorchers have dominated this fixture in the last and they have won four of the last five games this term.
Compare Odds:Melbourne Renegades to win - 2.42
Perth Scorchers to win - 1.57
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