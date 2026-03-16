Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction
MER
37%
Chance of Winning
PES
63%
Parimatch
T20
Docklands Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 305 runs, Josh Brown is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in this campaign.
- With 279 runs, Mitchell Marsh is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers in this campaign.
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning
Melbourne Renegades head into this game after a disappointing showing in the last game against Sydney Thunders. It was the game that was impacted by rain and Sydney Thunders eventually won the game by four wickets. Melbourne Renegades have won three games this season and are currently seventh on the table.
Perth Scorchers did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost two of the first three games but since then they have been sensational and have won four of the last five games. In the last match they beat Adelaide Strikers by 32 runs. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 37%
- Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 63%
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Prediction & Tips 2026
Jake Fraser-McGurk has had a dismal campaign once again this season and he has struggled throughout this season. In the last game he scored 19 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Aaron Hardie has had a brilliant campaign thus far as so far this season he has scored 254 runs with an average of 42.33. In the last game he scored 34* runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Melbourne, we might have light rain during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Sutherland Will
all rounder
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Brown Josh
batsman
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Dixon Harry
batsman
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Doggett Brendan
bowler
Hardie Aaron
all rounder
Elliott Sam
bowler
Turner Ashton
batsman
Fraser-McGurk Jake
batsman
Evans Laurie
batsman
Khan Hassan
bowler
Hobson Nick
batsman
Rizwan Mohammad
wicket keeper
Richardson Jhye
bowler
Sandhu Gurinder
bowler
Holt Luke
bowler
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Payne David
bowler
Zampa Adam
bowler
Beardman Mahli
bowler
Team Form
Melbourne Renegades Team Form
Melbourne Renegades have struggled this season as they have managed just three wins and are currently seventh on the table.
Perth Scorchers Team Form
Perth Scorchers have been sublime this season as they head into this game after four wins in the last five games.
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Head to Head
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers
T20
Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
Melbourne Renegades
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Perth Scorchers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters
Josh Brown to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter
Josh Brown continued his excellent form in the last game as scored 35 off 25 balls. So far this season he has scored 305 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mitchell Marsh to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter
Mitchell Marsh had a slow start to the campaign but he has been sensational in the second half of the season. With 279 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers
Gurinder Sandhu to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler
Gurinder Sandhu was expensive in the last game but still ended up with four wickets in the game. With 18 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Joel Paris to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler
Joel Paris missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been the standout bowler this season and is also the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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