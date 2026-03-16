377

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

MER

43%

Chance of Winning

SYS

57%

Parimatch

1.75
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Docklands Stadium

Melbourne Renegades take on Sydney Sixers in the 18th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 01 at 10:30 AM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 162 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in this campaign.
  • With 180 runs, Josh Philippe is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers this season.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades had an underwhelming campaign last year and once again they have struggled to make an impact this term. So far this season, they have managed one win in three games and are currently eighth on the table. In the last match they lost against Hobart Hurricanes by four wickets.

Much like their opponents, Sydney Sixers have struggled so far this term as they have one win in four games and would be hoping to turn things around. In the last game they lost against Melbourne Stars by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 43%
  • Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 57%

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Tips 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk had a dismal campaign last season and once again he has struggled to make an impact so far. In three games he has scored 35 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Babar Azam continued to struggle in the last game as he scored two runs against Melbourne Stars. So far this season he has scored 71 runs in four games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Melbourne during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind
Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind

Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers Player List

Playing

MER
MER
SYS
SYS
First TeamSecond Team
Brown Josh

batsman

Seifert Tim

wicket keeper

Azam Babar

batsman

Rizwan Mohammad

wicket keeper

Philippe Josh

wicket keeper

Henriques Moises

all rounder

Peake Oliver

no information yet

Sutherland Will

all rounder

Kerr Hayden

all rounder

Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades have one win in three games thus far and are eighth on the table.

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers have one win in four matches, in the last game they lost against Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers

T20

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Icon

Melbourne Renegades

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.75
Icon

Sydney Sixers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.04

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

Tim Seifert was decent in the last game as he scored 26 off 14 balls. He has been solid so far this season and with 162 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Philippe to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Josh Philippe did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with 180 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers

Jason Behrendorff to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Jason Behrendorff has been sensational in the T20 format and he has led the line for Melbourne Renegades this season and is the leading wicket taker for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Jack Edwards has been the standout bowler for Sydney Sixers this season, even though he struggled in the last game, Edwards remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Sydney Sixers will winSydney Sixers have dominated this fixture in the past and have won each of the last five games against Melbourne Renegades.
Compare Odds:Melbourne Renegades to win - 2.04
Sydney Sixers to win - 1.75
Best Bet
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