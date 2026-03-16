Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction
MER
43%
Chance of Winning
SYS
57%
Parimatch
T20
Docklands Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 162 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in this campaign.
- With 180 runs, Josh Philippe is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers this season.
Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning
Melbourne Renegades had an underwhelming campaign last year and once again they have struggled to make an impact this term. So far this season, they have managed one win in three games and are currently eighth on the table. In the last match they lost against Hobart Hurricanes by four wickets.
Much like their opponents, Sydney Sixers have struggled so far this term as they have one win in four games and would be hoping to turn things around. In the last game they lost against Melbourne Stars by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 43%
- Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 57%
Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Tips 2025
Jake Fraser-McGurk had a dismal campaign last season and once again he has struggled to make an impact so far. In three games he has scored 35 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Babar Azam continued to struggle in the last game as he scored two runs against Melbourne Stars. So far this season he has scored 71 runs in four games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Melbourne during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Brown Josh
batsman
Hughes Daniel
batsman
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Azam Babar
batsman
Rizwan Mohammad
wicket keeper
Philippe Josh
wicket keeper
Fraser-McGurk Jake
batsman
Henriques Moises
all rounder
Peake Oliver
no information yet
Silk Jordan
batsman
Khan Hassan
bowler
Edwards Jack
batsman
Sutherland Will
all rounder
Davies Joel
batsman
Spoors Matthew
batsman
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Sandhu Gurinder
bowler
Manenti Benjamin
bowler
Tye Andrew
bowler
Abbott Sean
bowler
Behrendorff Jason
bowler
Kerr Hayden
all rounder
Team Form
Melbourne Renegades Team Form
Melbourne Renegades have one win in three games thus far and are eighth on the table.
Sydney Sixers Team Form
Sydney Sixers have one win in four matches, in the last game they lost against Melbourne Stars.
Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Head to Head
Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers
T20
Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
Melbourne Renegades
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Sixers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters
Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter
Tim Seifert was decent in the last game as he scored 26 off 14 balls. He has been solid so far this season and with 162 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Josh Philippe to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter
Josh Philippe did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with 180 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers
Jason Behrendorff to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler
Jason Behrendorff has been sensational in the T20 format and he has led the line for Melbourne Renegades this season and is the leading wicket taker for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler
Jack Edwards has been the standout bowler for Sydney Sixers this season, even though he struggled in the last game, Edwards remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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