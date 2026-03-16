383

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

PES

55%

Chance of Winning

SYS

45%

Parimatch

1.81
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Perth Stadium

Perth Scorchers take on Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Perth Stadium, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 20 at 02:00 PM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 381 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers in this campaign.
  • With 240 runs, Josh Philippe is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers this season.

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Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers have been outstanding this season, they did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost two of the first three games but since then they have arguably been the best team in the group stages and have won six of the last seven matches. In the last game they beat Melbourne Stars by six wickets.

Sydney Sixers struggled for consistency early on in the season but with the return of international stars in the final stretch of the group stages helped them seal the second spot on the table. In the last game they beat Brisbane Heat by five wickets. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 45%

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Tips 2026

Aaron Hardie has had a brilliant campaign thus far as so far this season he has scored 317 runs with an average of 45.28. In the last game he scored 41* runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Josh Philippe has been one of the most consistent players for Sydney Sixers this season. With 240 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Perth with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Clear
No Rain
Warm
Breeze
Clear
No Rain
Warm
Breeze

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers Player List

Playing

PSC
PSC
SYS
SYS
First TeamSecond Team
Marsh Mitchell

all rounder

Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Azam Babar

batsman

Connolly Cooper

all rounder

Philippe Josh

wicket keeper

Inglis Josh

wicket keeper

Henriques Moises

all rounder

Hardie Aaron

all rounder

Shaw Lachlan

wicket keeper

Team Form

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers have been sensational in the group stages as they head into this game after six wins in the last seven matches.

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers were brilliant in the second half of the season as they are unbeaten in the last six matches.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

T20

Perth Stadium, Perth

Icon

Perth Scorchers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.81
Icon

Sydney Sixers

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2.00

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters

Finn Allen to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Finn Allen struggled for consistency in the first half of the campaign but in the second half of the season he has been sensational and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Steve Smith to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Steve Smith continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored a half century. In the last two matches he has scored a century and a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers

Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Cooper Connolly was brilliant in the last game against Melbourne Stars as he bagged two wickets in the match. With 13 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Jack Edwards struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has had a good season and with 15 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Perth Scorchers will winPerth Scorchers have been the best team in the group stages this season and will be playing at home in the playoff.
Compare Odds:Perth Scorchers to win - 1.81
Sydney Sixers to win - 2.00
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