Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction
PES
55%
Chance of Winning
SYS
45%
Parimatch
T20
Perth Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 381 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers in this campaign.
- With 240 runs, Josh Philippe is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers this season.
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning
Perth Scorchers have been outstanding this season, they did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost two of the first three games but since then they have arguably been the best team in the group stages and have won six of the last seven matches. In the last game they beat Melbourne Stars by six wickets.
Sydney Sixers struggled for consistency early on in the season but with the return of international stars in the final stretch of the group stages helped them seal the second spot on the table. In the last game they beat Brisbane Heat by five wickets. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 55%
- Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 45%
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Tips 2026
Aaron Hardie has had a brilliant campaign thus far as so far this season he has scored 317 runs with an average of 45.28. In the last game he scored 41* runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Josh Philippe has been one of the most consistent players for Sydney Sixers this season. With 240 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather conditions in Perth with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Smith Steve
batsman
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Azam Babar
batsman
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Philippe Josh
wicket keeper
Inglis Josh
wicket keeper
Henriques Moises
all rounder
Hardie Aaron
all rounder
Shaw Lachlan
wicket keeper
Turner Ashton
batsman
Edwards Jack
batsman
Evans Laurie
batsman
Davies Joel
batsman
Richardson Jhye
bowler
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Couch Brody L
bowler
Manenti Benjamin
bowler
Payne David
bowler
Abbott Sean
bowler
Beardman Mahli
bowler
Starc Mitchell
bowler
Team Form
Perth Scorchers Team Form
Perth Scorchers have been sensational in the group stages as they head into this game after six wins in the last seven matches.
Sydney Sixers Team Form
Sydney Sixers were brilliant in the second half of the season as they are unbeaten in the last six matches.
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Head to Head
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers
T20
Perth Stadium, Perth
Perth Scorchers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Sixers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters
Finn Allen to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter
Finn Allen struggled for consistency in the first half of the campaign but in the second half of the season he has been sensational and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Steve Smith to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter
Steve Smith continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored a half century. In the last two matches he has scored a century and a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers
Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler
Cooper Connolly was brilliant in the last game against Melbourne Stars as he bagged two wickets in the match. With 13 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler
Jack Edwards struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has had a good season and with 15 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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